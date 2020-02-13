IEOR paper selected as finalist at the American Control Conference (ACC)

The paper titled “Homotopy Method for Finding the Global Solution of Post-contingency Optimal Power Flow” by IEOR PhD student SangWoo Park, ME PhD student Elizabeth Glista, associate professor Javad Lavaei, and assistant professor Somayeh Sojoudi has been selected to be a finalist at the 2020 American Control Conference (ACC). ACC accepts over 1,000 papers for each conference, and only five are selected as finalists each year. SangWoo will present in July 2020, and a winner will be selected shortly after.

Clockwise from top left: IEOR PhD student SangWoo Park, ME PhD student Elizabeth Glista, EECS assistant professor Somayeh Sojoudi, and IEOR associate professor Javad Lavaei

The ACC is the annual conference of the American Automatic Control Council (AACC), the U.S. national member organization of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC). Society co-sponsors of the ACC are the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), IEEE Control Systems Society (IEEE-CSS), Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences Applied Probability Society (INFORMS-APS), International Society of Automation (ISA), Society for Modeling & Simulation International (SCS), and Society for Industrial & Applied Mathematics (SIAM).