IEOR Holiday Party 2019!

The IEOR department hosted its annual holiday party at the Wozniak Lounge in Soda Hall this year. Almost 100 faculty, students, and staff showed up to celebrate the (near) end of the semester.

The event featured live holiday music with Prof. Rob Leachman on the keyboard and James Percy on the drums. Guests also enjoyed oversized Jenga and Connect 4 games to keep themselves entertained.

There was also delicious food including fried chicken, mac & cheese, mushroom sandwiches, and Cinnaholic cinnamon roll desserts!

Additionally, special surprise entertainment was provided by staff member Heather Iwata’s children, Amalia, Daphne, and Thanasi who kept guests entertained with their endless cartwheels and energy.

Thanks to all who came!