The College of Engineering and IEOR community gathered last Saturday, September 10 to honor Professor Phil Kaminsky for his 25+ years of dedicated service to the University.



Professor Kaminsky joined the IEOR Department as an Assistant Professor in 1997, where his leading-edge research on logistics systems and supply chains quickly led to important advancements in the tactical and strategic concerns of supply chain management. In 2000, Kaminsky published, Designing & Managing the Supply Chain. Considered the authoritative text on effective supply chain management, Designing & Managing the Supply Chain continues to be taught in industrial engineering and business programs worldwide. Kaminksy gained tenure in 2010 and was swiftly appointed Chancellor’s Professor and The Early J. Isaac Professor in the Science and Analysis of Decision Making.

Phil Kaminsky also served as IEOR Department Chair from 2011 to 2017, during which time he led a highly successful renovation campaign that transformed the learning and teaching spaces in Etcheverry Hall. The campaign inspired alumni, faculty, and friends of Berkeley IEOR to contribute over half a million dollars in support of facility upgrades and enhancements. Kaminsky’s visionary leadership eventually led to his appointment as Executive and Associate Dean for the College of Engineering in 2017.

Friends and colleagues raised their glasses on Saturday to Phil Kaminsky’s tremendous accomplishments at UC Berkeley. College of Engineering Dean, Tsu-Jae King Liu and IEOR Department Chair and Professor, Alper Atamturk delivered speeches recounting Kaminsky’s humor, cooperative and collaborative spirit, and his invaluable contributions to the department. IEOR faculty members Ilan Adler, Ken Goldberg, Dorit Hochbaum, Shmuel Oren, and Candace Yano also delivered speeches in honor of Kaminsky. Stacey Shulman, Assistant Dean of Academic personnel, provided a staff perspective on Phil’s leadership and kindness during his tenure as Associate Dean for the College of Engineering. The program concluded with remarks from Professor Kaminsky.

After retirement, Phil will begin the next stage of his academic career as an active emeritus faculty member while also continuing to lead the Transportation Marketplace Science Group at Amazon. He is committed to remaining involved in the activities of Berkeley IEOR, and the department is fortunate to continue benefiting from his leadership and guidance.