IEOR Alumni among the World’s Best 40 Under 40 MBA Professors

Named in Poets&Quants’ annual list of The World’s Best 40 Under 40 MBA Professors were two Berkeley IEOR alumni. Gah-Yi Ban, a 2012 Berkeley graduate with a PhD in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research and now an assistant professor of Management Science and Operations at the London Business School, and Auyon Siddiq, a 2018 Berkeley graduate with a PhD in Operations Research and now an Assistant Professor of Decisions, Operations and Technology Management at UCLA Anderson School of Management, were both recognized in the prestigious list. The IEOR department takes great pride in congratulating Gah-Yi and Auyon for this accomplishment and wishes them continuing success in the future.

This world-renowned annual teaching award is conferred upon the finest young business school professors. Berkeley IEOR is particularly pleased to note this in the last two years, three alumni of the department have been honored with the title, after Ho-Yin Mak, an associate professor at Oxford University, was recognized in the 2019 list.