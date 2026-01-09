IEOR Alum Tony Xu Featured in Fortune Magazine

Photo Credit: Kelsey McClellan for Fortune

DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu (IEOR ’07) was recently featured in Fortune magazine, reflecting on his journey from UC Berkeley IEOR to building a Fortune 500 company—and the discipline, operational rigor, and execution-first mindset that have defined DoorDash’s rise.

After graduating from UC Berkeley IEOR in 2007, Xu went on to earn an MBA, during which he and a small group of collaborators first introduced DoorDash to the Bay Area. Since then, the company has grown rapidly, capturing nearly two-thirds of the U.S. food-delivery market—an extraordinary achievement in one of the most competitive sectors in tech.

Some might think the key to starting a company valued well over $85 billion must be luck or strategy or ‘being in the right place at the right time,’ but Xu couldn’t disagree more. “I think it’s less about, ‘Did we choose this particular strategy or that?’” he explained to Fortune. “It’s the consistent execution over time that has made the difference.” And it’s the attention to detail. “If you’re in technology and you are not making improvements, you are actually decaying,” the CEO told Fortune. “Until it’s over all of a sudden.”

Xu’s commitment to innovating and optimizing systems is not only the reason for his success, but a constant source of inspiration for the next generation of IEOR talent. In April, Xu was honored with the department’s inaugural UC Berkeley IEOR Alumni Achievement Award. The award was presented during a special ceremony celebrating Tony’s remarkable contributions to industry, innovation, and community impact.

Read the Full Article

Story Source

Jason Del Rey @ Fortune