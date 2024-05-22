Haixiang Zhang

Haixiang Zhang (https://zhanghxpku.github.io/), a UC Berkeley graduate student, has been honored with the 2024 Friedman Memorial Prize in Applied Mathematics. Established in 1966, this award recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding research in applied mathematics. Zhang, advised by Berkeley IEOR Professor Javad Lavaei, has shown substantial achievements in the field. He graduated from UC Berkeley this past month.