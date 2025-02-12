Sandra and Gabe, both Class of 2001 IEOR graduates, pictured in their regalia.

Sandra Shen Tang ‘01 never planned to major in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research—and certainly didn’t expect it to lead her to her future husband, Gabe Tang ‘01.

Growing up in Los Angeles, Sandra had ambitions in journalism or medicine, but her path took an unforeseen turn. After missing the deadline to apply to UC Berkeley’s College of Letters and Science, she hastily filled out an outdated version of her brother’s application, inadvertently selecting IEOR under the College of Engineering.

“I thought, well, I’ll just go to Cal and transfer to L&S,” Sandra recalled. But during orientation, her advisor firmly discouraged the idea, urging her to give it one semester: “Nobody wants to transfer out of the College of Engineering!”

Sandra reluctantly agreed—and quickly discovered a love for IEOR’s blend of math, statistics, and practical problem-solving. She also fell in love with the program’s collaborative community. “I’m so glad I stayed,” she said. “It felt like a small school within a large campus.”

For Gabe Tang, the road to IEOR was equally unexpected. Growing up in Sunnyvale, California, Gabe initially entered UC Berkeley undeclared, unsure of what to study but gravitating toward chemical engineering after excelling in chemistry. During his sophomore year, a biking accident on campus became a pivotal moment.

“I flipped over my handlebars because of my heavy backpack full of chemistry books,” Gabe explained. “While recovering from a broken clavicle, I had time to really think about whether chemistry was the right path for me.”

Through conversations with his sisters and friends, Gabe discovered IEOR, a field that offered the variety and balance he sought. He transferred into the program the following semester and quickly realized it was the perfect fit. “IEOR gave me the tools to connect ideas across different areas, from supply chains to decision-making, which has proven very valuable in my career.

Gabe and Sandra during one of their visits back to UC Berkeley, captured here on the steps of Doe Library.

An Unexpected Meeting in the Library

Gabe and Sandra first met in one of UC Berkeley’s most iconic settings: the library. Both were studying for a demanding statistics exam. Gabe, struggling with the material, sought advice from classmates, all of whom pointed him to Sandra.

“Everyone said she was the expert,” Gabe shared. But when he approached Sandra at the library, his high expectations and layered questions left her second-guessing her own grasp of the material.

“I felt pretty good about this exam before he came,” Sandra laughed. “But he just hit me with these complex questions that made me feel like I needed to study way more!”

While their initial meeting was memorable, it would take time for their story to truly begin.

Collaboration and Connection

A year later, Sandra and Gabe’s paths crossed again in an organizational behavior class, where they were assigned to the same project team. Sandra initially bristled at being separated from her close-knit group of friends. However, the new team—despite its challenges—offered an unexpected silver lining: it showcased Gabe’s patience and collaborative nature.

“He was the highlight of that group,” Sandra admitted. Gabe added with a laugh, “The stars really aligned for me. I wasn’t fighting with everyone else in the group, so by comparison, I looked great!”

Sandra and Gabe began spending more time together, often talking for hours on the phone. “He would talk until his phone died, then switch to another phone and keep going,” Sandra recalled.

Their bond continued to grow during frequent car rides to a South Bay company for their project work. On a cold evening, Sandra’s hands were visibly shaking, and Gabe reached over to warm them—a thoughtful gesture that left a lasting impression.

Their first unofficial date—a walk to King Yen, a local restaurant—was simple but meaningful.

“By then, we’d already spent so much time talking,” Sandra said. “It didn’t feel like a first date; it felt like a continuation of something already special.”

Building Careers and a Family

After graduating in 2001, Sandra and Gabe’s relationship only grew stronger. They married in 2003, began building their careers, and started a family. Both initially worked at Accenture, taking on consulting roles for different clients while remaining deeply committed to staying close and prioritizing family.

“I was upfront during all my job interviews about valuing work-life balance, and that honesty shaped my entire career,” Sandra explained.

Sandra later joined Google, where she now thrives as the Head of Program Managers for Strategic Analysis & Launch. In her role, Sandra manages teams of technical program managers for Data Science & Engineering.

Gabe transitioned to Apple, where he now leads engineering program teams, crediting IEOR for teaching him to connect ideas across disciplines. “IEOR prepared us not just for our careers but for life,” Gabe said. “The ability to synthesize information, adapt, and manage uncertainty is something we use daily, both at work and at home.”

A Partnership Rooted in Teamwork

Sandra and Gabe’s life together is a testament to teamwork. With three children and careers to balance, they’ve learned to rely on each other’s strengths. “We approach everything as a team,” Sandra said. “If one of us is overwhelmed, the other steps in.”

Even their family vacations are meticulously planned with the precision of two program managers. “We have spreadsheets, contingency plans, and daily schedules with QR codes,” Sandra said. “It sounds intense, but it allows us to fully enjoy the experience once we’re there.”

Reflections and Advice

Sandra and Gabe often visit Berkeley with their children, reflecting on the place where their journey started. “UC Berkeley gave us so much more than an education,” Gabe said. “It gave us a community and, most importantly, each other.”

For current students, they offer simple but profound advice: stay curious and embrace the unexpected. “College is a time to explore,” Sandra said. “Be open to new paths. You never know where they might lead.”

Their journey—from academic uncertainty to professional success and a loving family—underscores the power of taking chances, embracing change, and building connections. For Sandra and Gabe, UC Berkeley will always hold a special place as the beginning of their story.

Sandra and Gabe, Berkeley IEOR alums who met at Cal, now proud parents of three boys pictured here.

