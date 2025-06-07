Four Berkeley IEOR PhD Students Receive Outstanding GSI Awards

We are proud to announce that four UC Berkeley IEOR PhD students have been honored with the 2025 Outstanding Graduate Student Instructor (OGSI) Award. Grace He, Alberto Gennaro, Shruti Penumatsa, and recent PhD graduate Baturalp Yalcin were recognized for their exceptional contributions to teaching and their commitment to fostering inclusive, engaging, and supportive learning environments.

Presented by the Graduate Division, the OGSI Award acknowledges graduate student instructors who demonstrate a deep dedication to student learning and make meaningful contributions to the university’s educational mission.

“Receiving the OGSI award is meaningful not only as a personal achievement but also as proof that students are thriving in the learning spaces we cultivate at UC Berkeley IEOR,” said Grace He, a rising third-year PhD student. “As a GSI, my primary goal is to create judgment-free classrooms that foster collaboration and intellectual curiosity.”

PhD candidate Alberto Gennaro added, “Receiving the Outstanding GSI Award at UC Berkeley is especially meaningful to me because it reflects the positive feedback from students, whose growth inspires my own development as a teacher. Helping them learn while learning from them in return has been a truly heartwarming and rewarding experience.”

The IEOR department congratulates all four recipients for their excellence in teaching and their ongoing impact on student success. Their dedication exemplifies the values of Berkeley IEOR and the broader campus community.