Distinguished Professor Dorit Hochbaum Featured on ‘Subject To’ YouTube Series

Dorit Hochbaum (left) with “Subject to” podcast host Anand Subramanian

The latest episode of the “Subject To” podcast features a wide-ranging conversation with Dorit S. Hochbaum, a distinguished professor of industrial engineering and operations research at UC Berkeley whose pioneering work has shaped multiple areas of discrete optimization, network flow techniques and data-driven applications. Host Anand Subramanian traces Hochbaum’s academic path from her early training in Israel to her Ph.D. at the Wharton School and her subsequent contributions to approximation algorithms, parametric flow methods, image segmentation and machine learning–related optimization. The discussion highlights her influential theoretical advances, the development of widely used algorithms such as PseudoFlow, and the breadth of applications her research has informed—from semiconductor manufacturing to experimental design—while also exploring her professional journey through leading institutions and the recognitions she has received across the optimization community.

Link to watch