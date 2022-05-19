This week, UC Berkeley celebrated campus-wide commencement ceremonies for the first time in three years. Excitement was in the air as the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) graduated 56 BSc, 5 BA ORMS, 124 M.Eng., 4 Dual Master of Engineering and Master of Business Administration, 10 MSc, and 5 PhD students.

On May 17, the Class of 2022 bachelor’s and master’s degree students celebrated their commencements, and on Wednesday, May 18, Ph.D. degree recipients were hooded and got their chance to walk across the commencement ceremony stage.

Student speaker Luis Bemberg (M.Eng. ’22 IEOR) spoke in front of thousands during Tuesday’s Master’s ceremony at the Hearst Greek Theater. He talked about his academic journey and encouraged his peers to take bold steps forward to improve the world. You can watch Luis’s speech, and the rest of the Master’s commencement ceremony, here.

Organized entirely by students, The IEOR Undergraduate Reception also took place this past Tuesday and featured speeches from Department Chair and Professor, Alper Atamturk, and graduating student Vishrut Rana (B.S. ’22 IEOR). Departmental awards were announced during the reception, and family and friends took photos and socialized while overlooking the Campanile. You can read Vishrut’s full speech, here.

Read IEOR Chair, Alper Atamturk’s letter to the Class of 2022