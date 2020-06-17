Berkeley IEOR Welcomes New Assistant Professor Rajan Udwani

Rajan Udwani will join the IEOR department as a new assistant professor in Fall 2020

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research at the University of California, Berkeley is excited to welcome Rajan Udwani to the faculty as a new assistant professor in Fall 2020.

Rajan is currently working as a postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University where he works with Vineet Goyal and Garud Iyengar. Previously, he completed a PhD in Operations Research at MIT, where he was advised by James B. Orlin and Andreas S. Schulz. He holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Rajan’s research revolves around the design of provably good and practical algorithms for optimization under uncertainty, with a recent focus on problems in revenue management.

Please join us in welcoming Rajan to UC Berkeley IEOR!