Berkeley IEOR researchers selected as Best Student Paper Award Finalists at IEEE Conference

The paper authored by Salar Fattahi, a recent IEOR PhD grad and incoming Assistant Professor at University of Michigan, Cedric Josz, a former IEOR/EECS postdoc and Assistant Professor at Columbia University, and Reza Mohammadi, an IEOR postdoc, along with Professors Javad Lavaei and Somayeh Sojoudi was selected as a Best Student Paper Award Finalist at the IEEE Conference on Control Technology and Applications (CCTA). The paper was titled “Absence of Spurious Local Trajectories in Time-Varying Optimization: A Control-Theoretic Perspective”.

CCTA is a long-standing conference of the control systems society and was known as Multi-conference on Systems and Control before a name change four years ago.

Research team, clockwise from left: Salar Fattahi, Cedric Josz, Reza Mohammadi, Prof Somayeh Sojoudi, Prof Javad Lavaei

Berkeley IEOR congratulates the entire team! The abstract for the paper is below; click here to access the entire paper.