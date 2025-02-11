Berkeley IEOR Researchers Named Finalists at American Control Conference

Berkeley lEOR PhD student Jihun Kim and Professor Javad Lavaei have been named finalists at the American Control Conference (ACC), a premier annual gathering of researchers and practitioners advancing the field of control systems engineering.

Their paper, “Prevailing Against Adversarial Noncentral Disturbances: Exact Recovery of Linear Systems with the l1-Norm Estimator,” is among the top six selected as finalists from approximately 1,000 papers accepted each year.

ACC is a leading global forum where researchers and practitioners present groundbreaking discoveries and exchange insights on the future of control systems. The conference provides a platform for discussing emerging technologies, offering educational opportunities, and strengthening professional networks.

Kim and Lavaei’s research paper tackles a fundamental challenge in control systems: how to accurately learn dynamical systems in the presence of adversarial disturbances. Their work has significant implications for improving the resilience and reliability of modern engineering systems, from autonomous vehicles to smart grids.

Jihun Kim will present the paper at this year’s American Control Conference, held in Denver, Colorado in July, with the winner being selected shortly after.

For more information on the conference, visit acc2025.a2c2.org/