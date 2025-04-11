Berkeley IEOR ranked No. 3 grad IEOR program in the nation by U.S. News

The Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research at UC Berkeley has been ranked the No. 3 best IEOR graduate program in the nation, tied with Northwestern University and Purdue University, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings of the country’s top graduate programs.



Berkeley Engineering remains the third best graduate engineering school in the nation –and the top public engineering program. Nearly all of the college’s graduate programs were ranked in the top 5. The full list of Berkeley Engineering rankings is available online. U.S. News & World Report is expected to release its 2025 undergraduate rankings in September.

