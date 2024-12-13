Professor Javad Lavaei delivered a keynote address at the 2024 IEEE International Symposium on Systems Engineering (ISSE), held in Italy this October. The annual event convenes experts to discuss advancements in systems engineering, a field that spans multiple disciplines and focuses on the development and management of complex systems.



In his keynote, titled “Learning of Complex Systems in Adversarial Environments with Applications to Power Systems,” Professor Lavaei addressed the vulnerabilities of modern complex systems such as power systems and autonomous systems in the face of cyberattacks. As the energy sector increasingly adopts data-centric operations to enhance efficiency and sustainability—critical in combating climate change—new risks have emerged. Lavaei explained that malicious data manipulation could disrupt grid operations, potentially leading to catastrophic equipment damage and cascading failures.



To mitigate these threats, Lavaei presented advanced solutions, including algorithms designed to learn complex system models and detect cyberattacks in real-time. Drawing on real-world data, he demonstrated how these tools can achieve robust system learning and attack detection, even under persistent adversarial conditions. His research highlights the urgent need for integrating advanced analytics and cybersecurity measures into the operation of critical infrastructure, offering practical pathways to enhance grid reliability and resilience.



Professor Lavaei has recently received two major grants from the Army and Navy to develop learning techniques for complex systems and address national security concerns.