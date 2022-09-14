The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley, is pleased to announce a new tenure-track assistant professor position opening.

We welcome applications from all IEOR research areas. Applicants with research interests in optimization, machine learning, logistics, or supply chain engineering are especially encouraged to apply.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are core values at UC Berkeley. Successful candidates for our academic positions will demonstrate evidence of a commitment to these values.

To apply, please visit: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF03628

Full job description can be viewed below.

POSITION OVERVIEW

Position title: Assistant Professor

Anticipated start: 7/1/2023

APPLICATION WINDOW

Open September 14, 2022 through Thursday, Dec 1, 2022 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time)

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Assistant Professor

The DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING & OPERATIONS RESEARCH (IEOR) at the University of California, Berkeley welcomes applications for a full-time tenure-track assistant professor. Applicants from all IEOR research areas will be considered. Applicants with research interests in optimization, machine learning, logistics, or supply chain engineering are particularly encouraged to apply.

The department offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. It is at the forefront of research and teaching of operations research and analytics methods, as well as the advancement of quantitative methodologies to solve problems in the areas of healthcare, logistics, supply chains, energy, security, finance, and e-commerce. The department has strong ties with other departments in the UC Berkeley College of Engineering and enjoys close relationships with the departments of Statistics, Mathematics, and Economics, as well as with the Haas School of Business. To learn more about our department and its programs, please visit ieor.berkeley.edu.

Candidates will be reviewed on an ongoing basis before the deadline, and early application is recommended.

The University is committed to addressing the family needs of faculty, including dual career couples and single parents. For information about potential relocation to Berkeley, or career needs of accompanying partners and spouses, please visit: ofew.berkeley.edu/newfaculty.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are core values in IEOR the College of Engineering. Financial and in-kind resources are available to pursue activities that help accelerate our efforts to achieve our equity and inclusion goals, with the full backing of the College. Examples of ongoing programming at the College are available at https://engineering.berkeley.edu/diversity.

Department: https://ieor.berkeley.edu/

QUALIFICATIONS

Basic qualifications (required at time of application)

Applicants must have a Ph.D. (or equivalent international degree), or be enrolled in a Ph.D. or equivalent international degree-granting program at the time of application.

Preferred Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have a record of excellent original research in relevant areas and experience with state-of-the-art methods, tools, and software. The ideal candidate will also be able to make a convincing case for their vision for future innovations in research and teaching, as well as have the enthusiasm and ability to work with industry and colleagues to raise funds to support such research.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Document requirements

Curriculum Vitae – Your most recently updated C.V.

Cover Letter

Statement of Research

Statement of Teaching

Statement on Contributions to Advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion – Statement on your contributions to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including information about your understanding of these topics, your record of activities to date, and your specific plans and goals for advancing equity and inclusion if hired at Berkeley (for additional information go to https://ofew.berkeley.edu/recruitment/contributions-diversity).

Most relevant publications (Optional)



Reference requirements



4 required (contact information only)

Letters will be requested from applicants who are under serious consideration.

Apply link: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF03628

Help contact: rpauling@berkeley.edu

CAMPUS INFORMATION

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging are core values at UC Berkeley. Our excellence can only be fully realized by faculty, students, and academic and non-academic staff who share our commitment to these values. Successful candidates for our academic positions will demonstrate evidence of a commitment to advancing equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The University of California, Berkeley is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc/4000376/NondiscrimAffirmAct

In searches when letters of reference are required all letters will be treated as confidential per University of California policy and California state law. Please refer potential referees, including when letters are provided via a third party (i.e., dossier service or career center), to the UC Berkeley statement of confidentiality (http://apo.berkeley.edu/ucb-confidentiality-policy) prior to submitting their letter.

All Covered Individuals under the policy must provide proof of Full Vaccination or, if applicable, submit a request for Exception (based on Medical Exemption, Disability, and/or Religious Objection) or Deferral (based on pregnancy) no later than the applicable deadline. Please refer to Appendix F, Section II.C. of the policy for the deadlines applicable to new University of California employees. (Capitalized terms in this paragraph are defined in the policy.) Federal, state, or local public health directives may impose additional requirements.

Positions that are represented by a collective bargaining unit or agent have particular contracts. For more information, please refer to the relevant contract: Lecturer contract, Postdoctoral contract, Research Series contract, and Librarian contract. Questions about represented positions can be directed to the hiring.

JOB LOCATION

Berkeley, CA

