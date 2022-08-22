For the second year in a row, Berkeley IEOR has partnered with Georgia Tech ISyE and Kids Teach Tech to virtually deliver the Seth Bonder Summer Program in Computational and Data Science for Engineering. Named after pioneering American engineer and philanthropist Dr. Seth Bonder, the program is designed to give underserved youth an understanding of computer programming concepts as applied to various disciplines, including industrial engineering and operations research, the social sciences, computational biology, and more.

The Seth Bonder Summer Program is taught by Kids Teach Tech, a non-profit organization founded five years ago by Berkeley IEOR alumna Sarbani Banerjee Mulchandani and her then 10-year-old son Arjun Banerjee Mulchandani. The mission of KTT is to help bring coding education to young people while empowering them to become educators who “teach it forward.” University students train and mentor KTT youth, and then those same youth give back to their communities by delivering KTT curriculum to other underserved young people.

This year, the Seth Bonder Summer Program brought over 80 underserved K-12th graders together with KTT educators, and Berkeley IEOR and Georgia Tech university students to teach and learn key computational thinking and data science concepts. The camp curriculum included lectures and hands-on activities, emphasizing real-world applications to reinforce student learning. The program featured several modules offered in levels ranging from basic to advanced. The first module provided an introduction to the visual programming language of Snap!, followed by more advanced programming, as well as curriculum on computational data science, optimization, machine learning, and computational biology.

Recent Berkeley IEOR graduate Caleb Bugg (PhD IEOR’ 22) returned to the camp for his second year in a row this summer. About his decision to return, Bugg said, “I get stronger by helping others, and students get stronger by learning. It’s also all about access. By teaching these kids coding and engineering, they will be able to compete in tech jobs early, and regardless of their career paths, they will develop ease and confidence. It’s gratifying to take part in that.”

This year, Bugg was joined by first-time coaches Abhiygyan Biswas (B.S. IEOR 2023) and Ariel Qian (IEOR M.E.T’ 24). When asked about her favorite part of the program, Qian said, “My favorite part of the program was at the very end, when the students were able to talk about their favorite projects and showcase all the cool things they’ve completed during the week. It’s amazing to see the students’ passion after just a short week of learning. I specifically remember one student using the coding blocks to create Minecraft music. It was incredible to see how he managed to incorporate programming into something else that he really loved doing.”

Berkeley IEOR is proud to partner with Kids Teach Tech and Georgia Tech ISYE to expand access to STEM education for underserved youth. By encouraging students to learn exciting engineering, data science, and coding concepts, we can help create the next generation of innovators who change the world.

Learn More

Read about last year’s summer program here.