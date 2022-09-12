The latest U.S. News & World Report rankings have placed UC Berkeley’s Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) Department sixth among all undergraduate industrial engineering programs in the nation, advancing from seventh place in last year’s rankings report. Berkeley IEOR remains second among all graduate industrial engineering programs.

This year, UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering was ranked No. 3 among all undergraduate engineering programs in the nation. Berkeley Engineering continues to be the country’s top-ranked public undergraduate engineering program, while UC Berkeley tied UCLA as the top public university in the country. All six University of California campuses are now in the top 10 list of best public universities.

To calculate its overall rankings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 17 indicators of academic quality among 1,500 institutions granting bachelor’s degrees, an all-time high for the publication. More details about the methodology are available online.

