Berkeley engineers recognized with a best paper award at 2020 Power & Energy Society General Meeting

IEOR PhD students Julie Mulvaney-Kemp and Salar Fattahi were awarded one of the best conference papers at the 2020 Power & Energy Society General Meeting for their work titled “Load Variation Enables Escaping Poor Solutions of Time-Varying Optimal Power Flow”. Julie and Salar were advised by Prof Javad Lavaei.

Berkeley IEOR congratulates Julie, Salar, and Prof Lavaei! The abstract for the paper can be found below; click here to access the entire paper.