Applications now open for the 2023 Joe Arai Undergraduate Research Fellowship

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2023 Joe Arai Undergraduate Research Fellowship. The goal of the fellowship is to enable an IEOR student to work on a research project with an IEOR faculty member in their lab during the Summer of 2023. The fellow will receive a $4,000 stipend to work in an IEOR lab with faculty and graduate students.

Applicants must provide a transcript showing their UC Berkeley academic coursework and indicating a GPA of 3.3 or better, a copy of their resume, and an original essay of no more than 750 words.

The essay must address the following topic: Research can serve many purposes, such as being a tool to build knowledge and facilitate learning, a way to understand issues and increase public awareness, a way to support new business innovation, or a way to disprove lies and support truth. Please address the following three issues in your essay: (a) Why are you interested in working on a research project in an IEOR lab? (b) How has research in general benefited the lives of you and the people around you? and (c) How do you think IEOR research will make an impact on your life and the lives of future generations?

Please be aware that prizes are considered financial aid and winning a prize may change your current financial aid package.

Application deadline: April 28th, 2023

Timeline: The fellowship will take place summer 2023 for at least 15 hours per week for approximately 12 weeks.

Eligibility: Current Berkeley student studying industrial engineering & operations research or operations research and management sciences.