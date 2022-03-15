Announcing the 2022 Jengyee Prize – Win A $2000 Scholarship!

Attention all Berkeley undergraduates! The 2022 Jengyee Prize – Leadership for a Better World — is now accepting applications. The $2,000 prize is awarded annually and is open to all undergraduate students with a sophomore or higher standing, regardless of gender, race, creed, or national origin.

The Jengyee Prize – Leadership for a Better World aims to recognize well-rounded undergraduate students at the University of California, Berkeley for their exceptional leadership in working to better the world. The prize honors the memory of Jengyee Liang, who received a B.S. in 2005 from the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research (IEOR) Department in the College of Engineering.

Applicants must provide:

A description of their significant leadership experience,

A transcript showing academic achievement (GPA 3.3 or better) and

An original essay of no more than 750 words.

Please include a copy of your resume with the application.

The essay must address the following topic: As individuals, we can make the world better in big ways that are often part of a larger, organized effort, or in smaller ways that are consequences of individual choices and actions over a lifetime. Please describe (a) what you, as an individual, have done to make the world a better place; (b) what you have learned from these experiences; and (c) how you see this trajectory extending into the future. Please address all three questions in the same essay. The activities need not be of a humanitarian nature. The committee would be interested in hearing about technical, social, and other types of activities and advancements through which you have made the world a better place.

To receive full consideration of your application, please submit by:

DEADLINE: Wednesday, April 20, 2022. 4:00 PM

TO APPLY:

Email application to as a single pdf to:

Prof. Candace Yano

yano@ieor.berkeley.edu

Please be aware that prizes are considered financial aid and winning a prize may change your current financial aid package.

Learn more about Jengyee