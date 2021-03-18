Announcing the 2021 Duryea Fellows

The Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research is excited to announce that IEOR PhD students Mengzi (Amy) Guo and Mo Liu have been selected as the 2021 Duryea Fellows. Each student will be awarded a stipend to support their research and studies.

Mo Liu is a second year PhD student in the IEOR department. His research interests include data-driven decision making with uncertainty, with applications in supply chain management. In particular, he is interested in the integration of optimization and prediction, using statistical learning and online learning tools to solve inventory management problems.

Mengzi (Amy) Guo is a first year PhD student in IEOR. Her research interests include data-driven logistics and supply chain optimization. She has a strong interest in constructing mathematical models that can be used to solve real-world problems with modern learning approaches.

The Duryea Family Fellowship is an endowment used to support fellowships for doctoral students in the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research Department within the College of Engineering. The endowment was established in 2019 to help the department better support PhD students, be more competitive with its peer institutions, and help attract the top PhD candidates and brightest minds to Berkeley. The IEOR department is very grateful for this gift from the Duryea family to make this fellowship possible. Terry Duryea is an alumnus of the Department, graduating in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree from UC Berkeley IEOR. Terry has served on the IEOR advisory board since 2009.