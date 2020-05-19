Announcing the 2020 Jengyee Prize Recipients

Congratulations to Sang-Min Kim and Nicholas Foo for winning the 2020 Jengyee Prize, Leadership for a Better World scholarship.

Sang-Min Kim (’20 Political Science) and Nicholas Foo (’20 Industrial Engineering & Operations Research) have been selected as the recipients for the 2020 Jengyee Prize.

Sang-Min Kim is a graduating senior in Political Science with a minor in Public Health. For the past seven years, he has been actively involved in promoting human rights causes, including reunification of North Koreans with their relatives in South Korea, and in various projects with organizations such as Amnesty International in which he has used his geolocation expertise to aid in identifying and verifying human rights violations.

Nicholas Foo is a graduating senior in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research. He has been extremely active in various campus activities to aid students in acclimating, as well as in their academics and career searches. These include Golden Bear Orientation, teaching Engineering 98 (Introduction to Engineering), proctoring Master of Engineering courses, and launching a long list of new initiatives within the student chapter of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineering in his role as co-president, including mentoring and professional development workshops.

The Jengyee Prize recognizes well-rounded undergraduate students at the University of California, Berkeley with exceptional leadership in creating a better world. The $2000 prize is open to all undergraduate students with a sophomore or higher standing, regardless of gender, race, creed, or national origin. Click here to learn more about the Jengyee Liang, who the scholarship is named to honor.