Announcing Sharjeel Laeeq as 2021 Jengyee Prize Recipient

Sharjeel Laeeq (Mechanical Engineering ’21) has been selected as the recipient for the 2021 Jengyee Prize.

Congratulations to Sharjeel Laeeq for winning the 2021 Jengyee Prize, Leadership for a Better World scholarship.

Sharjeel is a graduating senior in Mechanical Engineering who recently helped a neglected town in Pakistan to install a Reverse Osmosis (RO) system to provide more clean drinking water to residents utilizing his own funds. He plans to further expand his efforts this summer. Sharjeel also serves as an engineer for the Department of Mechanical Engineering, is a Golden Bear Orientation Leader, and is part of Space Enterprise Berkeley, where he is actively involved in the preliminary design of the club’s first liquid-propellant rocket.

The Jengyee Prize recognizes well-rounded undergraduate students at the University of California, Berkeley with exceptional leadership in creating a better world. The $2000 prize is open to all undergraduate students with a sophomore or higher standing, regardless of gender, race, creed, or national origin. Click here to learn more about the Jengyee Liang, who the scholarship is named to honor.