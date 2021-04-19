Alum Barry Pasternack Provides Significant Support for Graduate Students

Alumnus Dr. Barry Pasternack (PhD IEOR ‘74) has made a significant contribution to the IEOR department’s Graduate Student Support Fund to support graduate students and help recruit the world’s best and brightest to Berkeley. In a conversation with IEOR, Barry recalled that when he was a student at Berkeley, he received a­ NSF fellowship, which made it possible for him to focus on his studies and not have any financial worries. Barry is now paying it forward to future generations with his support. In the past, he also gave back by serving as a consultant for the United Nations Development Programme and World Bank for the governments of Thailand, Zambia, and Ghana.

Barry Pasternack and his wife, Kathleen

Barry earned his PhD at Berkeley in 1974. He went on to be a professor in 1977 at California State University, Fullerton, where he served as chair of the Department of Information Systems and Decision Sciences and is currently professor emeritus. He held other positions at Cal State Fullerton, including interim vice president for Faculty Affairs and chair of the California State University Academic Senate.

He co-authored a number of publications, including the books Applied Management Science: Modeling, Spreadsheet Analysis and Communications for Decision Making and Applied Management Science: A Computer-Integrated Managerial Approach. Articles he has written have appeared in Marketing Science, Journal of the Operational Research Society, and Naval Research Logistics.

Cheers to Dr. Pasternack for his generous support!